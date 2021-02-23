sa Dragonera, Mallorca.

31-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 20 degrees and overcast in Palma with a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 8.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 19, light winds and an overnight temperature of 6 degrees.

It’s a foggy morning in Llucmajor but it'll be 19 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon, with a moderate easterly wind and a low of 7.

Santa Margalida is 18 and cloudy with the possibility of showers this morning but it will brighten up briefly this afternoon before the fog rolls in at teatime and the temperature drops to 7 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Alaró.

Deya is 17 degrees and dull with strong easterly winds this evening and a low of 7.

