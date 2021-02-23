At least 7 people, including 3 Lawyers, 2 Businessmen, a Guardia Civil Officer and a Senior Representative of the TAMIB have been arrested for allegedly forging documents to obtain aid, Spanish nationality and loans.

Statements have already been taken from the detinees and Immigration Brigade Officers are reviewing a large amount of documentation seized during the investigation.

Sources close to the investigation say more than 50 immigrants benefited from the alleged scam.

Arrests

The accused allegedly regularised immigrant documentation and defrauded loan companies. More arrests are expected in the coming days.

The immigrants were allegedly hired by a businesses linked to one of the accused, then the two lawyers and several officials allegedly legalised their paperwork for a fee of 5,000-8,000 euros each.

Scam

Personal loans of up to 40,000 euros were allegedly requested on behalf of people without their knowledge, including the mother of one of the accused.

Three lawyers were arrested during the investigation; one has been identified as J. M. S. and is reportedly a member of the Associació de Joves Advocats de les Illes Balears. He and two colleagues spent three days in the cells at Palma Police Headquarters while their offices were searched.