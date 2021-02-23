The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 19 degrees, although it will cloud over every now and then and the temperature will drop to 9 after dark.

Andratx is 18 degrees and mostly sunny with a light southeasterly wind and a low of 8.

It’s 17 degrees in Felanitx with a moderate easterly wind, lots of sunshine and a low of 12.

Pollensa is 18 and sunny with an easterly wind, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further south in Cala Ratjada.

It’s 15 degrees and sunny in Escorca with a mild wind and a low of 6.