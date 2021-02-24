The President of the Mallorcan Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, said this morning that the tourist industry must be ready for when Britons can start travelling again.

She gave a cautious welcome to plans by the British government to start easing the British lockdown and said that holidays to Mallorca would only be possible if certain measures, laid down by the British government, were met as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined in his speech on Monday.

An independent body is due to report to the British government on April 12 and if all the necessary criteria is met Britons could start travelling abroad by May 17. The Greek government says that it hopes to welcome British tourists in May. The Balearics are not so optimistic.