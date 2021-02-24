It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 7.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 25-02-2021 hasta 03-03-2021. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/k6P0Qk6CgE — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 25, 2021

Calvia is 18 and mostly sunny with a light southerly wind and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s 17 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Ses Salines with a mild easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 7.

Muro starts off foggy, but the sun will come out later bringing a high of 18 degrees; the fog returns at teatime and the mercury will drop to 6.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

Valldemossa is 14 degrees and sunny with a southeasterly breeze and a low of 6.