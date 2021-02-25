You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the "Bargains of the Day" article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36€ incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com





ROUND GLASS TABLE plus 4 chairs, 150 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.





LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 metres high x 2.50 metres wide x 0.45 metres deep. 300 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





BLACK MASSAGE CHAIR in good condition. Price 295 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.





INCA 2KM. Finca with swimming pool in a tranquil area. Ground floor living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom. First floor requiring renovation, potential for further bedrooms/ bathrooms. Good views. 315,000 €. Ref. 8962. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with a great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². Price 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private swimming pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.