It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a light easterly wind and a low of 7.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/NHI0Cgbnr5— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) February 26, 2021
Calvia is 19, warm and sunny with a mild wind and an overnight temperature of 6 degrees.
It’s a foggy start to the day in Felanitx and it’ll be 17 degrees and windy when the sun comes out mid-morning with low of 12.
Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northeasterly wind and a top temperature of 15 degrees falling to 9 after dark.
Here's how the weather is looking in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.
And it’s 17 degrees in Banyalbufar with lots of sunshine, a cool northerly wind and a low of 9.
