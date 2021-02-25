It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a light easterly wind and a low of 7.

Calvia is 19, warm and sunny with a mild wind and an overnight temperature of 6 degrees.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Felanitx and it’ll be 17 degrees and windy when the sun comes out mid-morning with low of 12.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northeasterly wind and a top temperature of 15 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Here’s how the weather is looking in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

And it’s 17 degrees in Banyalbufar with lots of sunshine, a cool northerly wind and a low of 9.