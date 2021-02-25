Calvia Coast, Mallorca.

31-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a light easterly wind and a low of 7.

Calvia is 19, warm and sunny with a mild wind and an overnight temperature of 6 degrees.

It’s a foggy start to the day in Felanitx and it’ll be 17 degrees and windy when the sun comes out mid-morning with low of 12.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northeasterly wind and a top temperature of 15 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Here’s how the weather is looking in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

And it’s 17 degrees in Banyalbufar with lots of sunshine, a cool northerly wind and a low of 9.

