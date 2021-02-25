President Armengol said on Thursday that if Covid infections rise, decisions on restrictions will be immediate.

Speaking after the meeting of the social dialogue table of government, employers and unions, Armengol stated that there was agreement among all representatives that "de-escalation measures will be slow, restrictive measures will be immediate".

The president explained that the aim is to reduce infections as much as possible "in order to save lives and guarantee the tourism season". She made a particular point about the UK variant and the concerns about the greater transmissibility. "With the variant, the curve shoots up a lot in a few days; bringing it down takes many days."

"If the health situation continues to be controlled and to improve, we will obviously be able to relax more. If there is a good health situation, we will be able to regain more citizens' rights and be able to have more economic activity."

Armengol recognised that the Balearics is one of Spain's regions with the toughest restrictions. She compared these with situations in other countries. "The data are improving, but the virus hasn't disappeared. We need to make an effort: rigorous and restrictive measures as applied in France, Germany and the UK. The variant and the proximity of the tourism season force us to be extremely careful and prevent a fourth wave."

As from next Tuesday, bar and restaurant terraces can reopen until 5pm; the cut-off point will actually be quarter past five to give a "margin" for people to leave. Terrace capacity will be limited to 50%. Tables will be limited to four people from two households.

Also from Tuesday, social gatherings indoors or outdoors can be for up to six people from two households. The capacity of large stores will increase from 30% to 50%, but these have to close at weekends. The 10pm curfew remains unaltered.