You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the "Bargains of the Day" article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36€ incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 36 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



2 SEATER SOFA in excellent condition, 150 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com





ABSOLUTE BARGAIN at 125 €. Stokke pushchair/ car seat. Looking for the ideal push chair? Complete pushchair to adapt to your newborn in it´s first years with pram cover, Winter suit and an umbrella to shade your baby. Very easy to assemble and the car seat can be transferred directly to your car. Call Angela on 609-848622.



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.





CHILD'S COMPLETE BED unit, 95 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CALA NOVA CANCER CHARITY Shop, open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday. 50% off all clothes and shoes! All safety rules, masks and social distancing must be adhered to. Pop along and pick up a bargain! Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, Avd. Joan Miro 358, San Agustin. Tel. Angela 609-848622.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





CAN PICAFORT: Lovely ground floor apartment with small private swimming pool! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, terraces and parking space. 285,000 €. Ref. 9537. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with a great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning and two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². Price 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA 2KM. Finca with swimming pool in a tranquil area. Ground floor living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom. First floor requiring renovation, potential for further bedrooms/ bathrooms. Good views. 315,000 €. Ref. 8962. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.





MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



