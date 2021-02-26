It’s Balearics Day weekend and the State Meteorological Agency says we’re in for some lovely weather.

"The end of February is approaching and it was month that reminded us more of spring than winter. The weather will be stable for the last weekend of the month with slightly cloudy skies and weak northeasterly winds,” says Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

On Friday the maximum temperature will be 20º which is above normal for this time of year, it will be cooler overnight in eastern and northeastern areas of the island with lows of 5º-8º.

Saturday will be sunny with northeasterly wind and highs of 18º in Palma, 17º in Andratx, 15º in Son Servera and 16º in Pollensa.

Sunday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with highs of 19º in Palma, 17º in Llucmajor, 18º in Andratx, 16º in sa Pobla and 18º in Soller.

Monday, March 1 is Balearics Day and it will be mostly sunny with occasional clouds and highs of 19º in Palma, 16º in sa Pobla, 14º in Lluc and 16º in Felanitx. The wind will be blowing from all directions throughout the day and seas will be high with 1.5 metre high waves.