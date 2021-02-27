The Balearic Government has been asked to stop Emaya allegedly illegally dumping in the bay of Palma.

Environment & Territory Minister, Miquel Mir, will appear in Parliament on Wednesday to explain Emaya’s alleged illegal dumping in Palma Bay and why no action has been taken to prevent it from happening. The Association of Navigators of the Mediterranean President, Biel Dols says Minister Mir's appearance in Parliament is a positive move.

"On May 8, 2018, a motion regarding the protection of posidonia was presented to Parliament asking that threats such as spills be regulated in the future Decree for the Conservation of Posidonia, but it was not approved,” explains Dols. “It has had to be put in black and white that only one emissary has devastated 2,000,000 m2 of posidonia in Palma bay.

The Parliamentary initiative has been called for by Vox, under the title: ‘Government’s omission in the face of the environmental impact of irregular discharges from Emaya treatment plants in Palma Bay’.

Appearance

“From the outset we want his appearance to be limited to the issue in question; what the Government has done with the spills in our bay; how many cases it has opened and how many sanctions it has imposed,” said Dols. “This is not the time to talk about investments or future plans, it's about the actions that the Government has taken to prevent illegal dumping."

The Association of Mediterranean Navigators has been calling for this issue to be addressed for two terms according to Dols.

"It is time for the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol to force political responsibilities to be assumed out of respect for residents and to make sure confidence in the Administration is not undermined. The law is for everyone and not a biased application,” he said. "The appearance of Councilor Miquel Mir could be used to make political decisions and to forget the Government's silence over Emaya's illegal dumping in the bay."