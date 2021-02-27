Cala Màrmols, Mallorca.

23-01-2020Assumpta Bassa

It’s a sunny Sunday in Palma with a high of 19 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 7.

Andratx is 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light to moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s 17 in Felanitx with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and strong easterly winds throughout the day and the mercury will hover around 12 degrees after dark.

Artà is 16, sunny and very windy this morning, with black clouds at lunchtime bringing a drop in temperature, the possibility of showers and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Soller with a high of 18, light winds and a low of 6 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

