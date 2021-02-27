Saturday's report from the health ministry indicates 71 new positive cases of coronavirus, five more than on Friday, with a test rate of 2.89% from 2,456 tests. Fifty of the new cases are in Mallorca and the other 21 are in Ibiza.

On hospital wards, there are 101 Covid patients, fifteen fewer than on Friday. Mallorca is down seven to 53 and Ibiza by eight to 46. There is no change in Minorca, where there are two patients. In intensive care units, there are five fewer patients in Mallorca (40) and two fewer in Ibiza (eleven). In Minorca the number is still two.

One hundred and twenty-three more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 184 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service is down a further 104 to 1,836.

The ministry has confirmed eight more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 717.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is down more than four points to 86.13 and in Mallorca by more than five points to 76.87. The improvement in Ibiza continues; there is a decrease of some fifteen points to 179.16.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there is something of a milestone for Palma, where the number of active cases has fallen below 1,000. There are increases in cases in seven municipalities. Figures in brackets show changes compared with the report of February 25.

Palma 990 (-27)

Manacor 144 (-4)

Marratxi 85 (-5)

Calvia 70 (+1)

Inca 66 (-3)

Llucmajor 48 (-2)

Soller 35 (+2)

Felanitx 27 (-1)

Alcudia 25 (-3)

Campos 25 (no change)

Sa Pobla 24 (-2)

Capdepera 16 (-1)

Montuiri 15 (no change)

Pollensa 15 (-1)

Binissalem 13 (no change)

Bunyola 13 (no change)

Santanyi 12 (+1)

Santa Maria 11 (-1)

Santa Margalida 11 (no change)

Alaro 9 (no change)

Arta 9 (-1)

Consell 9 (+1)

Son Servera 9 (+1)

Algaida 8 (no change)

Campanet 8 (no change)

Esporles 8 (no change)

Lloseta 8 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 8 (+3)

Andratx 7 (no change)

Llubi 7 (-1)

Petra 7 (+2)

Porreres 6 (no change)

Selva 6 (no change)

Ses Salines 6 (no change)

Vilafranca 5 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Muro 3 (no change)

Puigpunyent 3 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Valldemossa 3 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)