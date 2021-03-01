Every 15 days the Ministry of Health reviews the epidemiological situation of Spanish Communities and foreign countries to decide whether or not to maintain the current restrictions.

On Friday the Ministry decided that visitors from 8 Spanish Communities won’t have to present a negative PCR test when they arrive in the Balearic Islands.

The Communities that are now exempt are Cantabria with an accumulated incidence rate of 150.75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Castilla-La Mancha with 119.59; the Valencian Community with 138.59; Extremadura with 69.40; Navarra with 138.66; Murcia with 115.27 and La Rioja with 103.54.

Tourists from Germany will also be allowed to enter the Balearics without a negative PCR test because the country’s incidence rate is 126 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The United Kingdom has an incidence rate of 233.9 per 100,000 inhabitants; France has 418 and the Netherlands has 324.

The restrictions in Mallorca are being relaxed slightly on Tuesday with the opening of bar and restaurant terraces until 17:00, but the new travel restrictions mean visitors from Communities with worse data will be allowed to enter the Balearic Islands without proof that they are free of coronavirus.

The Government has always insisted that controls at ports and airports are vital to prevent the spread of the virus and the Ministry of Health says the incidence rate to qualify for travel may be reduced from 150, but that decision will have to be made by the Central Government because if would affect all Autonomous Communities.

Government Spokesperson, Iago Neguruela has said the possibility of imposing more restrictions on travellers should be discussed in the Inter-territorial Health Commission and stressed the importance of maintaining controls at ports and airports.

Vaccinations

The vaccination process has had a positive effect in Nursing Homes, where only two new positive cases have been recorded. 259 residents of Nursing Homes have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

So far 68,1092 vaccines have been administered and 22,385 Balearic residents have had both injections.