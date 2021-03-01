SOS Turismo poster.

SOS Turismo poster.

01-03-2021SOS Turismo

The SOS Turismo initiative calling for urgent Government action to reactivate the Tourism Sector now has more than 30,000 members on Facebook.

The group is capitalising on that popularity by launching a poster on social media networks with a message for the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol.

"Right of admission reserved: If you don't take care of us, neither will we

More than 22,000 people joined the SOS Turismo initiative in the first three days after its launch and hundreds put up posters on the façades of buildings, to show their concern over the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on companies and employment.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.