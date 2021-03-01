The SOS Turismo initiative calling for urgent Government action to reactivate the Tourism Sector now has more than 30,000 members on Facebook.

The group is capitalising on that popularity by launching a poster on social media networks with a message for the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol.

"Right of admission reserved: If you don't take care of us, neither will we”

More than 22,000 people joined the SOS Turismo initiative in the first three days after its launch and hundreds put up posters on the façades of buildings, to show their concern over the negative impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on companies and employment.