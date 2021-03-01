Felanitx Council is planting hundreds of trees in the streets and squares throughout the town, to replace the ones that either died or were sick after being attacked by a fungal plague.

More than a dozen trees have been planted in Passeig d’Ernest Mestre and improvement works are also underway in Felanitx and Portocolom.

"We are taking advantage of the comprehensive reforms being carried out in these streets to plant trees that will help to beautify the environment,” says Gardening Councillor, Joan Aznar.

The project is costing 30,000 euros.