More than forty new species of insects have been identified in the Es Vedrà Nature Reserve in Ibiza.

Es Vedranell and the islets of Ponent were included in the campaign and researchers were able to recognise and evaluate the health of 43 different species.

Experts say the insularity and isolation of the nature reserve is an ideal location for the insects to live in or take refuge during migrations. The presence of nocturnal butterflies also serves as a bioindicator of the health of the nature reserve, because they pollinate the flora of the islets and serve as food for small birds and reptiles.

The results obtained so far have made it possible to identify lepidoptera or butterflies from 20 different families. The presence of this group has increased by 150% since the last count, to 127 registered species. 10 of them are especially relevant because 8 are new to Ibiza and 2 others, the Selania leplastriana and Isturgia catalaunalis, are new to the Balearic Islands.

An abundance of dipterans, such as flies and mosquitoes have been found. Of those identified, 19 species are new to Ibiza, and 4 are new to the Balearic Islands.

16 species of hymenoptera or bees and ants that have been identified are new to Ibiza and 5 species are new to the Balearic Islands.

Various collection systems, such as direct capture and traps were used aid the counting campaign in Es Vedrà Nature Reserve.