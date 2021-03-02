Police break up illegal party on farm.

Police break up illegal party on farm.

28-02-2021Ajuntament de Manacor

The Local Police and the National Police broke up a large illegal gathering at a farm on the road to Son Pobre, between Manacor and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on Sunday after several neighbours reported the event.

30 adults and 10 children from 12 different families who had gathered at the farm with the intention of having a meal together were evicted from the property.

The participants and the organisers could face penalties of 3,001-60,000 euros for breaking the coronavirus restrictions.

Some of the people attending the event tried to flee across the fields when they saw Local and National Police arriving, but were quickly apprehended.

The Officers say the meal was ready to be served when they arrived at the farm and they have filed a report stating that the organisers and attendees had committed a serious violation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.