Cala Bona, Mallorca.

25-05-2020S. Bauza Vives/J. Morey

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today, with a high of 17 degrees, moderate-strong northeasterly winds and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the capital.

Estellencs is 16 and overcast with occasional sunshine, a mild wind and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s cloudy, wet and very windy in Santanyi and the daytime high of 17 will drop to 10 degrees after dark.

Muro is 18, windy and raining this morning, but the sun will come out briefly this afternoon, then the temperature will drop to 9 degrees overnight.

It’s a foggy and windy start in Valldemossa, with sunshine later, a high of 14 degrees and a low of 7.

