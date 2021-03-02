Queuing for vaccination in Palma, Mallorca

People waiting for vaccination at Son Dureta.

02-03-2021I. Oteiza

On Tuesday, there were long queues at the Son Dureta Covid Express facility in Palma, where various groups can now go for vaccination.

At the weekend, the vaccination of infant school teachers started at the ten vaccination lines, and 13,000 kindergarten, primary and secondary school teachers have appointments this week.

In addition, there is vaccination for people occupied in a range of health professions, such as pharmacists, occupational therapists and vets. On Monday, vaccination of police officers started.

