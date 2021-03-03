The Wednesday report from the regional health ministry indicates 40 new positive cases of coronavirus, fourteen more than on Tuesday. There are 35 new cases in Mallorca and five in Ibiza. The test rate is 1.46% from 2,739 tests, more than twice as many as Tuesday.

In intensive care units, there are 41 Covid patients. This is the lowest figure since October 24. The number in Mallorca has dropped by eight to 26. In Ibiza and Minorca there are no changes from Tuesday - 13 and two respectively. On hospital wards, there are two fewer patients - 101 in total, with 56 in Mallorca (no change) and decreases by one in both Ibiza (44) and Minorca (one).

Thirteen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 201 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. The health service is attending to a total of 1,544 people (96 fewer than Tuesday). Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 1,040 people, a decrease of a further 59. On the other islands, the figures are 354 in Ibiza, three in Minorca and five in Formentera.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total is 729.

The 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 in the Balearics is now 73.08. In Mallorca it is 68.30. The seven-day rate is 30.97 for the whole of the Balearics and 30.80 for Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 74,138 doses have been administered, with 22,961 people having had two doses. In Mallorca, 60,710 doses have been given; 18,362 people have been vaccinated twice.