Jaume Far, director of the Balearics anti-corruption office.

03-03-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

The leader of the opposition Partido Popular, Biel Company, said on Wednesday that his party will request the anti-corruption office to investigate the vaccination of senior officials in the health service, all of whom are linked to PSOE.

Company announced this after the Balearic parliament's institutional affairs committee rejected a PP proposal for this request. The PP will do so on its own, Company made clear, accusing the parties which comprise the government of attempting to "cover up very serious facts" by voting against the proposal. The text of the request was to ask the office's director, Jaume Far, to initiate an investigation in order to clarify whether or not vaccination protocols had been breached.

There were six votes in favour of the PP's proposal and seven against.

