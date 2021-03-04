Bay of Palma, Mallorca.

14-02-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with occasional showers and the high of 17 degrees will drop to 7 after dark.

Calvia is 18 degrees with early morning sunshine, but black clouds will gather at lunchtime bringing the possibility of rain, a high of 18 degrees and an overnight low of 6.

It’s overcast and raining in Felanitx with a light northerly wind, a high of 16 and a low of 11 degrees.

Alcudia is cloudy, wet and windy with a top temperature of 16 degrees and a low 10.

And it’s 13 degrees in Escorca with a mixture of sunshine, clouds, wind and rain and a low of 6.

