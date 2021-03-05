The Balearic Islands topped the list of the hottest destinations to see in 2021, according to fresh data from travel tech company, Vacaay.

Analysing the travel patterns of its 500,000 British users, Vacaay has revealed that more Brits are planning holidays to Ibiza, Mallorca and Minorca this year than any other region around the world.

"We've seen a huge surge of interest for the Balearic's this past month, with travellers hopeful border restrictions will be eased in time for a summer getaway" said Vacaay's UK Director, James Air.

"Spain has always been a favourite among UK holiday-makers, but there's usually been strong competition from Italy, France and the Greek Islands in particular" Air added.

"This time around, the surge for the Balearic's has been so strong that neighbouring destinations are struggling to keep pace".