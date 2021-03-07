Speaking to the broadcaster Canal4 in the Balearics, the president of the Playa de Muro Hoteliers Association, José de Luna, has called for President Armengol to resign.

Preferente magazine in Mallorca has highlighted statements by De Luna, president of Esperanza Hoteles. He described Armengol's management of the crisis as "disastrous" and was critical of both the Balearic and Spanish governments and also of the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela.

Prior to becoming tourism minister in 2019 and also minister for the economic model and employment, Negueruela's portfolio was employment, trade and industry. De Luna noted that before he became tourism minister, Negueruela was in charge of "tremendous" numbers of inspections of hotels.

During the crisis, hoteliers in Mallorca have looked to be supportive of the government, to work with it on initiatives such as the tourist pilot plan last summer and not voice criticisms. But in mid-January, Maria Frontera, president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, attacked the government's "inaction". She said that hoteliers were not ruling out "mobilising" if concrete proposals for aid for the regional tourism sector were unforthcoming. The administrations, she stated, "were not aware of the disaster" facing hotels.