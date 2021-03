The met agency Aemet has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the south of Mallorca. The alert is from 03.00 to 11.59 on Monday.

The forecast is for rainfall of twenty litres per square metre in an hour. Thunderstorms are possible and these could bring particularly heavy downpours. The whole of Mallorca is due to be affected by rain on Monday, with the alert applying to a stretch of the island from Andratx to Campos / Ses Salines.