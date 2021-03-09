The Mallorca tourist industry is planning a phased re-opening start next month after upbeat comments from both German and British travel companies.

The Chief Executive of Association of British Travel Agents Mark Tanzer, told Travel Weekly that the industry can be optimistic travel will restart from May 17 and travel agents and operators confident to take bookings on that basis so long as arrangements are protected.

The chief financial officer of Tui, Sebastian Ebel, said that Germany would soon be lifting restrictions and Germans would be able to start travelling to the island on holiday.

Both Ebel and Tanzar also warned that the necessary safety protocols must be in place.

Maria Frontera, the President of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation welcomed the news and said that she hoped that the upbeat news would soon translate into bookings.