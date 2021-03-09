Shopping centres and large stores in Mallorca will be allowed to open on Saturdays from March 20.

Capacity will restricted to 50% from Monday to Friday and reduced to 30% on Saturdays. Car park capacity will remain at 50%.

On Sundays and holidays all but essential businesses must remain closed.

Comerç General Director, Miquel Piñol has advised Union Reps of the new measures, which will be addressed at the Social Dialogue Table on Thursday and approved on Friday.

UGT Secretary General, José García said the union has requested that the measures be reviewed weekly instead of every 15 days, so that there’s enough margin for corrections if necessary.

"We consider it to be a progressive de-escalation, in order to reach the summer with a good health situation," he said.

Gaming rooms can also open from Monday with a capacity of 30% and they must close at 17:00.