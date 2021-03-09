"We must be prepared to start the summer season safely, and Mallorca and Pollensa are ready," said the President of the Council of Mallorca, Cati Cladera, this morning on a visit to Pollensa. The visit was aimed at relaunching the holiday season and Cladera was accompanied by tourism boss, Andreu Serra.

The Mayor of Pollensa, Antoni Cifre, said that the area must offer a great quality beach holiday with top amenities. He said that the new Tourist Information Office in the Port was a prime example. Cifre says that through this office tourists would be informed about all the joys of the area. He also encouraged tourists to explore the beautiful Pollensa countryside and sample local cuisine.

Cladera said that the improving Covid situation on the island with a drop in the number of cases meant that the tourist season could soon start. She said that her department would continue to provide funding for first rate cultural projects such as the Pollensa festival.