Visit to the area.

Visit to the area.

09-03-2021

"We must be prepared to start the summer season safely, and Mallorca and Pollensa are ready," said the President of the Council of Mallorca, Cati Cladera, this morning on a visit to Pollensa. The visit was aimed at relaunching the holiday season and Cladera was accompanied by tourism boss, Andreu Serra.

The Mayor of Pollensa, Antoni Cifre, said that the area must offer a great quality beach holiday with top amenities. He said that the new Tourist Information Office in the Port was a prime example. Cifre says that through this office tourists would be informed about all the joys of the area. He also encouraged tourists to explore the beautiful Pollensa countryside and sample local cuisine.

Cladera said that the improving Covid situation on the island with a drop in the number of cases meant that the tourist season could soon start. She said that her department would continue to provide funding for first rate cultural projects such as the Pollensa festival.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.