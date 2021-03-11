Three people were injured in a fire at Club Náutico in Can Picafort on Wednesday.

The blaze was reportedly caused by an explosion in a small boat moored in berth 161 of Pier E.

There was chaos in the port as the flames jumped from one boat to another and thick smoke filled the port.

Firefighters, Ambulances, Guard Civil and Local Police Officers were deployed to the scene and the area was sealed off to stop curious onlookers approaching the yacht club.

Some of the burning boats were towed away from the docks, but four were completely destroyed and 15 others were damaged.

One man suffered serious injuries when the accident happened and is recovering in hospital.

Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation.