Shopping in Majorca.

11-03-2021

The Balearic government has decided to allow large shopping centres to open this Saurday bringing forward their initial decision by a week.

The move means that all the big out-of-town shopping centres and big department stores in central Plama will be able to open with reduced capacity.

The announcement this morning is a further indication that the drop in the number of cases and the massive vaccination plan is starting to pay dividends.

From Monday bars and restaurants will be allowed to open their interiors.

