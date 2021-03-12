Access to beaches in Mallorca is still banned from 21:00 until 07:00, but Municipalities are allowed to regulate their hours and change the closing time if they want to.

Parks and outdoor leisure areas are also closed at night.

At parks and beaches groups are limited to a maximum of 6 people, who must be from no more than 2 homes. The restrictions will remain in place throughout the Easter holidays from March 26-April 11.

Social gatherings indoors are limited to 6 people at Easter and they must all live in the same home.

Groups of 10 are allowed to meet for excursions and exercise outdoors.