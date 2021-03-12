Beach access restricted.

Beach access restricted.

11-03-2021Marcelo Sastre

Access to beaches in Mallorca is still banned from 21:00 until 07:00, but Municipalities are allowed to regulate their hours and change the closing time if they want to.

Parks and outdoor leisure areas are also closed at night.

At parks and beaches groups are limited to a maximum of 6 people, who must be from no more than 2 homes. The restrictions will remain in place throughout the Easter holidays from March 26-April 11.

Social gatherings indoors are limited to 6 people at Easter and they must all live in the same home.

Groups of 10 are allowed to meet for excursions and exercise outdoors.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.