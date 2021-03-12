A major German tour firm is offering free PCR tests for those tourists who book a holiday to Mallorca over a five week period which includes Easter.

Der Touristik announced this morning that anyone who books a holiday to the island with them from March 27 to April 30 would be entitled to two PCR tests (one on departure and one on return) free of charge.

"We are pleased to announce that our clients will soon be able to see the Mallorcan sunshine again," said Der Touristik boss, Mrk Tantz.

The company said that this way their clients would be able to enjoy a safe holiday on the island.