A major German tour firm is offering free PCR tests for those tourists who book a holiday to Mallorca over a five week period which includes Easter.
Der Touristik announced this morning that anyone who books a holiday to the island with them from March 27 to April 30 would be entitled to two PCR tests (one on departure and one on return) free of charge.
"We are pleased to announce that our clients will soon be able to see the Mallorcan sunshine again," said Der Touristik boss, Mrk Tantz.
The company said that this way their clients would be able to enjoy a safe holiday on the island.
Lisa / Hace about 2 hours
It really doesn’t make any sense. Mallorcas are being told that they can’t meet with family in their homes - yet German tourists can rock up. I read in-the MDB last night that there are new, more restrictive rules coming in from March 25 to cover the Easter period. The contraction is astounding!!
john / Hace about 3 hours
I hope they understand that as well as seeing this beautiful island,they understand they are likely getting a curfew too.