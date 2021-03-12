Advertising
Majorca tourism

British government will introduce travel certificates, says minister

A holiday to Mallorca moves a step closer

2021-03-12 Palma
The British transport minister has confirmed that the government “will introduce” a form of travel certification which will allow British tourists to travel to Mallorca this summer. Spain has said that it will be in a position to welcome tourists with the vaccine passport from May.

Minister Grant Shapps said that the Global Travel Taskforce was looking at both Iata’s Travel Pass and the World Economic Forum’s Common Pass.

He also confirmed the Global Travel Taskforce’s report will be made public on April 12 which should allow foreign travel for British tourists from May 17.

