The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 29 new positive cases of coronavirus, two fewer than were reported on Thursday. Twenty-five of the cases are in Mallorca; there are four in Ibiza. The test rate is 1.32% from 2,196 tests.

The total number of Covid patients in hospitals has fallen below 100. There are 98 patients in all - 68 on wards and 30 in intensive care. This is the lowest total since July 28. There are five fewer patients on wards in Ibiza (24), while the numbers for Mallorca and Minorca remain the same - 43 and one. In intensive care there are decreases of one in both Mallorca and Ibiza - to 19 and eleven. There are no intensive care patients in Minorca.

Fourteen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 71 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service has dipped below 1,000 to 980. No new deaths have been reported; the total remains 735.

105,080 doses of vaccine have now been administered in the Balearics; 29,482 people have had two doses. In Mallorca specifically, the figures are 84,171 and 23,484.

In Mallorca's municipalities there have been increases in active cases in eight. (Figures in brackets show changes from the report of March 11.)

Palma 641 (-15)

Manacor 57 (-9)

Marratxi 55 (+1)

Inca 48 (-2)

Calvia 40 (+3)

Campos 25 (no change)

Llucmajor 24 (-1)

Son Servera 24 (-1)

Felanitx 17 (+1)

Alcudia 15 (no change)

Binissalem 11 (+1)

Lloseta 11 (-1)

Capdepera 10 (no change)

Sa Pobla 10 (no change)

Soller 10 (-1)

Bunyola 9 (no change)

Pollensa 9 (+1)

Santa Margalida 9 (no change)

Santa Maria 8 (+1)

Andratx 7 (no change)

Petra 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Montuiri 6 (-6)

Consell 5 (no change)

Muro 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (no change)

Selva 4 (+1)

Sencelles 4 (+1)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Vilafranca 4 (-3)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Arta 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Puigpunyent 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)