It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 18 degrees, light southerly winds and a low of 5.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 17, with a mild breeze and an overnight temperature of 7.
It’s 18 degrees in Felanitx with lots of lovely sunshine, barely a whisper of wind and a low of 11.
Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 19, a northerly wind and a low of 7 degrees.
And it’s 18 and sunny in Soller with bit of a breeze and the temperature will drop to 6 degrees after dark.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
