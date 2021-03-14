You can now place your classified advertisement online and within minutes it will go live on our website. Write your classified advertisement in the Comment Section at the foot of the "Bargains of the Day" article providing us with your name and email address and once the advertisement text is complete just send it us, using the SEND option. We will reply to you and give you a costing and then you pay via credit card. The minimum ten 10 word classified costs 4.36€ incl. VAT and you can also send us a photograph. For each day you place your advert you will receive a free lineage insertion in the printed version.





FLOOR RESTORE: Marble and terrazzo floors re-ground and polished to perfection. Home and businesses. Tel. 722-283415; email: floorrestoremallorca@hotmail.com



UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; email: skymallorca@gmail.com



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com





ARBARTH 595 CONVERTIBLE, 2017 model, 1.4 T-JET, 145CV, white, 1 owner from new. Under 30,000 Kms. Full dealer service history. Electric roof, factory satnav and bluetooth. Switchable auto or manual gearbox. Very nice condition. 14,995 € or very near offer. For further information or viewing in Consell message Jimmy on 694-460764.





MOORING PUERTO PORTALS & Bruno Abbate 37 boat. Total price 99,000 €. Possible to buy the boat only and rent the mooring. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



1 € CLOTHES & SHOE SALE starts next Monday at Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, 358 Joan Miro, San Agustin (Opposite the Cala Nova Yacht club). Please pop by and support out local Cancer Charities. Plenty of bargains to be had on suits, dresses, jeans, shirts and shoes. Open 10am- 2pm Monday to Saturday.



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.





WII AND PLAYSTATIONS available. Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Pop along and take a look for yourself or contact Angela on 609-848622.



WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



SOOTY & SWEEP. Chimneys swept, cleaned and installed. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es



ALUMINIUM scaffolders for hire. Light, quick and easy to assemble. We deliver and erect. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685.





BLACK MASSAGE CHAIR in good condition. Price 295 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.





2 SEATER SOFA in excellent condition, 150 €. Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop by and have a look for yourself. Lots more furniture available.



SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350/ Whatsapp, email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com





CHARMING FINCA with Cédula in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows and two woodburners. Sitting room, fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace, swimming pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air-conditioning and two woodburners. 1,564 m² plot. 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com





INCA: Excellent value country home with swimming pool and great views. 126 m² plus porch and outbuildings. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Small enclosed plot of 1,200 m² with fruit trees. 240,000 €. Ref. 9540. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com





BUSINESS PREMISES PLUS Apartment, first line Puerto Portals, 170 m². Price 1,200,000 € (Bank valuation 2,873,000€). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





VILLA IN GOLF DE BENDINAT: 4,000,000 € (Bank Valuation: 6,200,000 €)

540 m² on a 1,816 m² plot. Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com





PALACE PLUS 7 BUILDING PLOTS, sea views, Bonanova. 5,000 m² total plots. 3,000,000 € (Bank Valuation 5,500,000 €). Call Financial Mallorca on 648-470796 or email info@fsmallorca.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com





NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com





EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com





MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



