Twenty-seven new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported on Sunday, five fewer than Saturday. The test rate is 1.38% from 1,956 tests, 802 fewer than Saturday. There are 24 cases in Mallorca and three in Ibiza.

The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has risen by three to 39. In Ibiza, the number is down one to 21. There is no change in Minorca - one patient. The total number of patients in intensive remains unaltered at 31, but with the figure for Mallorca down one to 19 and for Ibiza up one to 12.

Sixty-seven people have recovered, four of whom were in hospital. Primary care in Mallorca is now attending to 695 people. In Ibiza this figure is 115, in Minorca eight and in Formentera zero. The health ministry reports no new deaths - the total is 737.

The vaccination - 110,780 doses have been administered; 31,694 people have received two doses. The figures for Mallorca are 88,971 and 25,435.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is 42.72 for the whole of the Balearics; Mallorca 44.98, Ibiza 40.56, Minorca 7.49, Formentera zero. The 7-day incidence in the Balearics is 20.01; Mallorca 20.76, Ibiza 19.61, Minorca 4.28, Formentera zero.

Over the past seven days, 30 of the 53 municipalities in Mallorca have recorded no new cases - Alaro, Alcudia, Algaida, Ariany, Arta, Banyalbufar, Binissalem, Buger, Bunyola, Campanet, Capdepera, Costitx, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Llubi, Mancor de la Vall, Maria de la Salut, Montuiri, Petra, Porreres, Puigpunyent, Sa Pobla, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Valldemossa and Vilafranca.

Only one municipality is in double figures - Calvia with ten cases - while Palma has had 114 new cases.