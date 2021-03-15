Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

Playa de Palma, Mallorca. archive photo.

15-03-2021Ultima Hora

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 18 degrees, a light southerly breeze and a low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in the capital in real time, from our webcam at the Cathedral.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 17 with a northeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s mostly cloudy in Felanitx with intermittent sunshine, a high of 18 and a low of 8 degrees.

Selva is 17 and overcast with a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 4 degrees.

And it’s sunny in Banyalbufar, with strong winds and the daytime high of 16 degrees will drop to 10 when the sun goes down.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.