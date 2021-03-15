All European Union countries are eager to approve a system of COVID-19 vaccine certificates and restart international travel, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this afternoon at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Spain has said that it would like to see the "vaccine passport" introduced by May. If all goes according to plan British tourists can start travelling agains after May 17.

The vaccine passport has been heralded as one of the ways to kick-start this travel industry.