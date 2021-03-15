PM SANCHEZ.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

15-03-2021POOL

All European Union countries are eager to approve a system of COVID-19 vaccine certificates and restart international travel, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this afternoon at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Spain has said that it would like to see the "vaccine passport" introduced by May. If all goes according to plan British tourists can start travelling agains after May 17.

The vaccine passport has been heralded as one of the ways to kick-start this travel industry.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.