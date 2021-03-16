Tourism woes.

The Balearic economy went into meltdown in 2020, according to official figures, contracting by 23 percent, double the national average.

The lack of a summer of season hit the economy hard, according to government figures. The Balearic economy had been growing steadily for the last seven years.

The latest economic figures will put the Balearic government under greater pressure to get the economy moving.

Sadly this is not surprising when the Balearic government has, throughout the pandemic, chosen to stick its head in the sand and 'wait and hope' that tourism will resume as soon as possible. This sort of economic approach shows the fragility of the existing model - any business or economy that is so reliant on a very limited number of revenue sources will always suffer - many people (advisors and companies) have offered potential alternatives and suggestions on how to mitigate against this but what can you do when the political ideology is to want to maintain control over as much as possible can in spite of being inept in ideas or expertise.

