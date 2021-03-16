The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 27 new positive cases of coronavirus, eight more than on Monday, with a test rate of 1.06% from 2,571 tests; these were 1,427 more than in the Monday report. Twenty-six of the cases are in Mallorca, the other one is in Minorca.

There are five fewer Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (33). In Ibiza the number is down one to 20 and in Minorca is also down one to zero. There are no Covid patients either on wards or in intensive care in Minorca. In Mallorca there are 20 ICU patients (down one), while in Ibiza there are three fewer (nine).

Fifty-seven more people have recovered, ten of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 873 people, 674 of whom are being monitored by primary care in Mallorca; this figure has risen by two since yesterday. Four more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 741.

With regard to vaccination, 114,164 doses have been administered; 32,132 people have received two doses. The figures for Mallorca are 91,827 and 25,835.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in five. The figures in brackets indicate the changes since the last report of March 15.

Palma 585 (-34)

Manacor 48 (-5)

Marratxi 48 (-3)

Calvia 43 (-1)

Inca 43 (+2)

Campos 23 (no change)

Llucmajor 23 (-2)

Son Servera 21 (no change)

Alcudia 15 (no change)

Felanitx 15 (-1)

Soller 11 (+1)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Lloseta 8 (-1)

Pollensa 8 (no change)

Sa Pobla 8 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 8 (no change)

Santa Margalida 8 (no change)

Capdepera 7 (no change)

Selva 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Andratx 6 (-2)

Bunyola 6 (-1)

Santa Maria 6 (-2)

Ses Salines 6 (+1)

Consell 5 (no change)

Muro 5 (-2)

Petra 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (+1)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Vilafranca 4 (no change)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Arta 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (-1)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 1 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)