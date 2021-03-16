It’s 18 degrees and sunny in Palma with a moderate northerly wind, but rain is expected this evening and the temperature will drop to 6 overnight so be prepared!
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy, with evening showers and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 7 after dark.
It’s 16, overcast and very breezy in Ses Salines with occasional sunshine, showers later in the day and a low of 7 degrees.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/rCDIti6xHL— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) March 17, 2021
Alcudia is 19 and mostly sunny, with a cold northerly wind, scattered showers and a low of 9 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.
It’s 14 degrees in Escorca with strong winds, lots of sunshine, rain this evening and a low of 4.
