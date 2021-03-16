It’s 18 degrees and sunny in Palma with a moderate northerly wind, but rain is expected this evening and the temperature will drop to 6 overnight so be prepared!

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy, with evening showers and the daytime high of 17 degrees will fall to 7 after dark.

It’s 16, overcast and very breezy in Ses Salines with occasional sunshine, showers later in the day and a low of 7 degrees.

Alcudia is 19 and mostly sunny, with a cold northerly wind, scattered showers and a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

It’s 14 degrees in Escorca with strong winds, lots of sunshine, rain this evening and a low of 4.