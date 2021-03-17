The Government will be asked to implement a series of exceptions to the coronavirus restrictions during the Easter break.

The first is to allow relatives to visit older people who live alone.

The second is the possibility of separated parents being allowed to visit children they don’t live with, but have visitation rights.

The third affects students from the Balearic Islands who study in the Peninsula, who’s residence is considered to be the family home, not their place of study.

But there are no Easter exceptions for single people, unlike Christmas when they were allowed to socialise with one other family so they didn’t have to spend the holidays alone.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez is expected defend that decision when the Inter-territorial Health Council reviews the Easter restrictions on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Presidency, Mercedes Garrido, is preparing an instruction to clarify the regulations, so that everyone is clear about the restrictions and there’s no room for misinterpretation.

Hotels

The instruction will address the controversial issue of non-cohabiting in hotels; Up to 4 people from a maximum of 2 different family units can socialise in public areas, such as the dining room or cafeteria, but guests are banned from socialising with others in their hotel rooms.

The instruction will make it clear that a hotel room is a private space, so that only cohabitants can stay there. Non-partners must reserve separate rooms.

The same rule will apply to holiday rental homes, which are also considered private spaces and cannot be rented by non-cohabitants.

Economic Model Minister and Government Spokesperson, Iago Negueruela said earlier this week that the Government will monitor compliance and warned that hoteliers will be fined if they don’t enforce the restrictions.

"We are calling on hotel establishments to be responsible," he said.

The Balearic Government fears that relaxing the restrictions will cause a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Drones

Drones are already being used to monitor beaches in the Balearics Islands to prevent overcrowding and their use will be intensified at weekends and during the Easter holidays.