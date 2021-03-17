The V-16 traffic emergency triangles that drivers place in front and behind vehicles when they break down or are involved in an accident.

A new traffic emergency yellow light, which must be placed on the roof of a vehicle, will be mandatory from January 1, 2026 was approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

Every day around 11,000 drivers break down or are involved in accidents and require help, but between 2018 and 2020, 42 people died as a result of getting out of their vehicles to place emergency triangles on the road.

"The new signal guarantees maximum visibility of the vehicle and its activation, deactivation and geopositioning will be communicated to the National Access Point and provide greater security," he said.

The Royal Decree states that a V-27 "virtual triangle” danger signal can be activated on a vehicle’s dashboard to warn drivers, but only if they choose to have it installed and their vehicle is electronically connected to the National Access Point.

Measures

The Royal Decree also sets out the measures that must be complied with nationwide if a vehicle breaks down or is involved in an accident.

As a general rule, roadside assistance must be carried out as safely as possible for all road users and never on the side closest to the flow of traffic. Operators must tell the authorities and the National Access Point of the vehicle's location.

Emergency aid vehicles will have right of way and be able to park on public roads during vehicle repairs or removal and must use the personal protection equipment as stated in the Sector regulations.

The Royal Decree won’t apply to the maintenance and operation of road owners performing these operations, or the State Security Forces and Corps, the Armed Forces or Emergency Services who carry out these services with their own vehicles.