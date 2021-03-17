Despite the best efforts of the local tourist industry new research shows that Crete has overtaken Mallorca as the favourite holiday destination for the Germans this summer.

The news will come as a blow for the local tourist industry and the Balearic government of Francina Armengol who said just last week that the Balearics would be the top holiday destination in the Mediterranean.

Most of those bookings concern the summer months of July and August. Originally, there were even some bookings for April and early May, especially from Britain, but they have be pushed back after the British government announced it will open its borders on May 17.

In 2020 Germany and Britain accounted for 40% of Greek tourism arrivals and receipts.