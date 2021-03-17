Hit Mallorca is launching a brand new project on the Island, with shows, top DJs and renowned national and international artists.

The old Es Fogueró club ​near Palma Airport ​has been transformed into a 30,000 square metre venue with a mix of open air and covered areas designed by Architect and Entrepreneur, David Alayeto, who founded Studio IN and designed the famous Hotel Pacha and Cabaret-restaurant Lio in Ibiza.

“It's an avant garde design with organic shapes that allows you to create spectacular custom montages​,​”​ said Alayeto.​

The multifunctional space is designed to impress and can host all kinds of celebrations, from corporate events to private haute cuisine dinners created by Basque Chef, Martín Berasategui who has a whopping 12 Michelin Stars!

Inside Hit, there’s mixture of intimate nooks, VIP booths and private areas, all exquisitely furnished and equipped with top notch sound and lighting systems.

The project was supposed to launch last year​,​ but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the epidemiological situation in Mallorca has improved and tourists are starting to arrive, the Hit crew are poised and ready.

"This is a concept that I’m very proud of and you could say that it’s one of the most beautiful I have done in my career," ​said ​Alayeto​.

Hit will create 200 new jobs and its restaurant staff will be trained at Berasategui’s legendary ‘Lasarte’ restaurant in Barcelona.

“It​'​s a great honour for me to offer my culinary creations at Hit Mallorca and my dishes will vary according to what nature, the sea and the seasons offer us,” said Chef Berasategui. “The dishes are a combination of the aromas and flavours of my region and those that are typical of the Island of Mallorca, which is a true temple of raw materials.”

Architect, David Alayeto, Michelin Star Chef, Martín Berasategui, Hotel Proprietor, Pepe Luna & Hit CEO, Chus Iglesias will spend the next few days fine tuning the project.