The Wednesday report from the regional health ministry indicates 43 new positive cases of coronavirus, eight more than Tuesday. The test rate is up slightly to 1.44%, with 2,986 tests have been carried out - 415 more than in the Tuesday report. Thirty-seven cases are in Mallorca, four in Minorca, one in Ibiza and one in Formentera.

The total number of Covid patients on wards is 57. There are five more patients in Ibiza (25), while the number in Mallorca is down one to 32. In intensive care, there is no change to the number of patients in Mallorca (20). In Ibiza, the number has fallen by one to eight.

Sixty-one more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service has risen by 14 to 887. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to ten more - 684. Three more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 744.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics (to March 16) is 42.02; in Mallorca it is 42.97. The seven-day incidence is 19.49; in Mallorca 20.09. The figures for Mallorca represent slight increases.

With the vaccination, 116,370 doses have been administered; 32,395 people have received two doses. The figures for Mallorca are 93,468 and 26,096.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in seven. The figures in brackets indicate the changes since the last report of March 16.

Palma 581 (-4)

Inca 48 (+5)

Marratxi 47 (-1)

Manacor 43 (-5)

Calvia 42 (-1)

Campos 23 (no change)

Llucmajor 23 (no change)

Son Servera 20 (-1)

Alcudia 15 (no change)

Felanitx 15 (no change)

Soller 11 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Pollensa 9 (+1)

Sa Pobla 9 (+1)

Selva 9 (+2)

Lloseta 8 (no change)

Muro 8 (+3)

Santa Margalida 8 (no change)

Bunyola 7 (+1)

Capdepera 7 (no change)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 6 (-2)

Santa Maria 6 (no change)

Ses Salines 6 (no change)

Andratx 5 (-1)

Petra 5 (no change)

Santanyi 5 (no change)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Vilafranca 4 (no change)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Consell 3 (-2)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Arta 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 2 (+1)

Sineu 2 (-1)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)