Two people have been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly stealing a painting in Montuïri.

On Monday a 50-year-old woman and 60-year-old man reportedly knocked on a neighbours door and when she answered they allegedly pushed her to the ground, beat her up and stole a painting worth 4,000 euros.

Police say the two thieves put the painting in a van that was parked in the street.

A Local Police Officer who was deployed to the scene notified the Guardia Civil and the suspects were detained, charged and later released.

Police say the defendants probably knew that the painting was valuable.