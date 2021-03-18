The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 59 new positive cases, sixteen more than on Wednesday. The test rate has risen to 1.97% from 2,994 tests (just eight more than Wednesday). Fifty of the cases are in Mallorca. There are five in Minorca and four in Ibiza.

There is no change to the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca - 32 - while there is a decrease of one to 24 in Ibiza. There is one more patient in intensive care in Mallorca - 21. In Ibiza the number remains eight.

Five more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 59 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended to by the health service is unaltered at 887, but primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 15 more, a total of 699. Eight more deaths have been confirmed. The total is 752. Only three of these eight deaths have been in the past few days; the others relate to cases going back some weeks.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics (to March 17) has edged up to 44.02; in Mallorca it is 44.98. The seven-day incidence is also up - to 21.66; in Mallorca it is 22.21.

With the vaccination, 120,636 doses have been administered; 33,779 people have received two doses. The figures for Mallorca are 97,220 and 27,171.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in fourteen. The figures in brackets indicate the changes since the last report of March 17.

Palma 559 (-22)

Inca 52 (+4)

Calvia 43 (+1)

Manacor 42 (-1)

Marratxi 42 (-5)

Campos 22 (-1)

Llucmajor 21 (-2)

Son Servera 20 (no change)

Soller 18 (+7)

Alcudia 16 (+1)

Felanitx 14 (-1)

Pollensa 10 (+1)

Selva 10 (+1)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Muro 9 (+1)

Sa Pobla 9 (no change)

Santa Maria 9 (+3)

Alaro 7 (+1)

Andratx 7 (+2)

Bunyola 7 (no change)

Capdepera 7 (no change)

Santa Margalida 7 (-1)

Lloseta 6 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 6 (no change)

Santanyi 6 (+1)

Ses Salines 6 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (+3)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Petra 4 (-1)

Porreres 4 (+1)

Vilafranca 4 (no change)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Consell 2 (-1)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Arta 1 (-1)

Campanet 1 (-1)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (+1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)